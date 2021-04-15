UNDP and GISD Alliance launch 'SDG Investor Platform'

The United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) and the UN Secretary-General's Global Investors for Sustainable Development (GISD) Alliance today launched the 'SDG Investor Platform,' an innovative tool to facilitate private sector investments that contribute to furthering the Sustainable Development Goals (SDG).

According to the OECD's latest data, developing countries are facing a shortfall of USD 4.2 trillion in the financing they would need this year to keep them on track for the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development. Reallocating just 1.1% of the total assets held by banks, institutional investors, or asset managers would be sufficient to fill the gap in SDG financing.

Building on the SDG Investor Maps – created by UNDP's SDG Finance initiative SDG Impact - and leveraging on UNDP's presence in more than 170 countries and territories, the SDG Investor Platform - established in partnership with the GISD Alliance - provides private sector investors with access to country-level market intelligence, including on-the-ground insights on the local investment landscape and investor connections.

SDG Investor Maps is a unique tool that allows investors to identify the impact/sustainability areas that, combined with high return, can be game-changers in their portfolio. To date, it has identified over 200 investment opportunities in 14 countries[1] covering a wide range of sectors, from food and beverage to healthcare and infrastructure, where financial promise and impact potential to advance the SDGs coalesce. The production of SDG Investor Maps is expected to grow further in 2021 and 2022 across all continents.[2]

"UNDP's new SDG Investor Platform provides the critical data, insights and tools that investors need to drive new levels of capital towards the Sustainable Development Goals," said UNDP Administrator Achim Steiner. "In doing so, it will also help countries to unlock critical financing that is now needed to build forward better from the COVID-19 pandemic – ultimately advancing the wellbeing of both people and planet."

GISD Alliance members bring their unique expertise and ability to understand and target investor needs and to connect with other funds and instruments. The SDG Investor Platform will also serve as a hub for SDG-enabling investment where many knowledge products will live, including SDG Impact Standards for Private Equity, Bonds and Enterprises, an online free Impact Management and Measurement Training designed with Duke University (available in Q4 2021), the GISD Navigator, and others.

Noting the significant contribution this collaborative effort will bring to the SDG investment space, the co-chairs of the GISD Alliance, Oliver Bäte, CEO of Allianz, and Leila Fourie, CEO of Johannesburg Stock Exchange, said:

"Increasing transparency and matching of demand and supply is key to the success of SDG-oriented investments. The SDG Investor Platform is a valuable resource not only for the GISD Alliance members who already committed to the SDGs but also for all like-minded investors, development finance institutions and governments. The platform will help them align their investment decisions with the SDGs."

The soft launch of the SDG Impact Platform took place on the margins of the ECOSOC Forum on Financing for Development and the SDG Investment Fair. The SDG Investor Platform will be further enhanced with the feedback provided by private sector partners and other stakeholders.