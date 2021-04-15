Left Menu

Lt Gen Rudzani Maphwanya announced as new Chief of SANDF

Lieutenant-General Maphwanya replaces General Solly Shoke who retires at the end of this month.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pretoria | Updated: 15-04-2021 16:46 IST | Created: 15-04-2021 16:46 IST
Lt Gen Rudzani Maphwanya announced as new Chief of SANDF
The President also announced the appointment of Major-General Thalita Mxakato as Chief of Defence Intelligence as of 1 June 2021. Image Credit: Twitter(@SAgovnews)

President Cyril Ramaphosa Wednesday announced Lieutenant-General Rudzani Maphwanya as the new Chief of the South African National Defence Force and the Military Command.

Lieutenant-General Maphwanya replaces General Solly Shoke who retires at the end of this month.

He will assume his new responsibilities on 1 June 2021 where he will be promoted from Lieutenant-General to General.

Announcing the new Chief of the South African National Defence Force and the Military Command, President Ramaphosa said since its formation nearly 27 years ago, the SANDF has been vital to the preservation of peace and stability in the land.

The SANDF has as its central mission the protection of the South African nation and the defence of the democratic constitutional order.

"It has made a valuable contribution to the country's development, and to strengthening the bonds of friendship and solidarity with other countries in our region and on our continent. It has given effect to our determination to be a nation at peace with itself and the world," President Ramaphosa said.

Thanking the outgoing Chief of the SANDF, President Ramaphosa said General Shoke retires after years of distinguished service to the people of South Africa.

"He has led the Military Command of the SANDF over the years with distinction, and especially as the principal policy adviser to the Minister of Defence and Military Veterans.

"A young activist of the 1976 generation, General Shoke became a combatant of Umkhonto we Sizwe and commander in various roles, ultimately serving in the SANDF after the integration process in April 1994.

"He distinguished himself in the early days of integration as Major General and Chief Human Resources Support. He took over the reins as Lieutenant General and Chief of the South African Army, a responsibility he held until his appointment as Chief of the SANDF 2011," President Ramaphosa said.

Since becoming President and Commander-in-Chief in 2018, President Ramaphosa said he has admired and appreciated General Shoke's professionalism, diligence and wise counsel.

The appointment of a new head of South Africa's armed forces is accompanied by the following appointments to the Military Command - Major-General Wiseman Simo Mbambo is appointed as Chief of the South African Air Force; Major-General Siphiwe Sangweni as Chief of Joint Operations as of 1 June 2021 and Major-General Ntshavheni Maphaha is appointed as Surgeon General with effect from 1 November 2021.

The President also announced the appointment of Major-General Thalita Mxakato as Chief of Defence Intelligence as of 1 June 2021.

"Once she assumes her position as the Chief of Defence Intelligence, Major-General Mxakato will become the first woman to be appointed to the Military Command of the SANDF," President Ramaphosa said.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)

TRENDING

China shares rise as some IT firms pledge against anti competition; Hang Seng gains

One Piece Chapter 1011: With Luffy and Kaido continue to fight?

Google Doodle honors Oliver De Coque on his 74th Birthday

CBSE cancels class 10 board exams, results to be prepared on basis of objective criterion developed by it: Ministry of Education.

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Videos

Latest News

India to augment hydrogen supply chain: Pradhan

India will augment its hydrogen supply chain infrastructure as it looks to accelerate plans to generate the carbon-free fuel, which may have an edge over other non-fossil fuel sources, Oil Minister Dharmendra Pradhan said Thursday.Hydrogen ...

S.Korean fishmongers, opposition party members voice concerns over Fukushima plans

South Korean vendors at a fish market in the capital Seoul and opposition party members called on the government to take actions to have Japan drop plans to release contaminated water from its wrecked Fukushima nuclear plant into the sea. I...

PREVIEW-Soccer-Season of misery almost over for Sheffield United

Sheffield Uniteds fate will be sealed on Saturday if they lose at Wolverhampton Wanderers and Newcastle United avoid defeat against West Ham United, although in reality relegation looked a certainty before Christmas.So-called second season ...

Biden, Suga to send signal to assertive China at U.S.-Japan summit

Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga and U.S. President Joe Biden will highlight Tokyos central role in Washingtons strategy to counter the challenge of an increasingly assertive China at a summit on Friday. While that emphasis on Japans ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021