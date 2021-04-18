Left Menu

Human-centric technologies need of the hour: CII Northern Region Chairman

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 18-04-2021 16:53 IST | Created: 18-04-2021 16:53 IST
Human-centric technologies need of the hour: CII Northern Region Chairman

With digitisation being the new mantra for growth and building resilient infrastructure, human centric technologies are the need of the hour, Industry body CII's Northern Region Chairman Abhimanyu Munjal has said.

''CII will do the advocacy with the state governments on digitisation of key services such as digital records of land banks, health records, PDS services etc,'' he said. Spelling out priorities, Munjal, who last month took over as the new chairman of the northern region, said employment generation in the region is a priority. ''We would like to do that by focussing on a few industries — manufacturing, hospitality, tourism, food, agri and infrastructure.

On digitisation, he said, ''In my view, it is the new mantra for growth. We have rolled out largest personal identification of sorts Aadhaar, there is a lot else which can be done on top of it... we will try and partner with the state governments on digitisation of key services.'' CII Northern Region, which is headquartered at Chandigarh, comprises states of Delhi, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, Rajasthan, Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh and the Union Territories of Chandigarh, J&K and Ladakh.

The interplay of agriculture, manufacturing and services and rural and urban economies is central to the evolving structure of the country, he said.

''Focus would be on planned urbanisation and ensuring movement of workers from less productive primary to secondary and tertiary sectors of the economy,'' Munjal, who is also Joint Managing Director and CEO of Hero FinCorp Ltd, told PTI.

He appreciated the steps taken by the Haryana government towards digitisation of land records and rolling out 'Parivar Pehchan Patra' (family ID cards) scheme, saying ''these are fantastic steps and we will also partner with them to do more''. ''These are the steps which actually will make ease of doing business better and standard of living better. So digitisation holds the key,'' he said.

''It will make people more productive. There is a lot of time which people spend in offices in getting physical records. I think this (digitisation) will have a very large impact on productivity and in ease of doing business,'' he said.

However, on Haryana government's policy to reserve 75 per cent private sector jobs for local youths, Munjal asserted ''CII is not for this legislation''.

''Our view is that it should be reversed. We feel it is going back in times when we are talking about a single tax regime etc, it goes against that spirit. CII has put up some representations on this with the state government, there is a team that is working on this,'' he said.

CII Northern Region's Regional Director Rajesh Kapoor added, ''We have taken up the issue with the Haryana government at the highest level and we had several rounds of interaction. CII has taken the stand that it is a regressive move on part of the state government and they should reconsider this decision.'' Meanwhile, touching upon other focus areas of CII Northern Region for 2021-22, Munjal said environmental sustainability is one of them.

''We have to ensure that the development achieved is equitable and is thoroughly sustained for the future generations by deploying the required efforts in this direction,” he said.

Munjal also stressed on competitiveness of MSMEs, which are the core of CII. ''As a focused agenda in our work plan – across the states/zones, we would take up issues related to cost and availability of finance, payment delays, labour laws, procedural bottlenecks and compliances, etc,'' he said. The other focus areas would be promoting technologies and new age business, he said.

Laying stress on sustainable agriculture, he said, it has to be sustainable for farmers and for the whole economy.

''We also have to see how new technologies come in and how to make it (agriculture) more effective, more productive and more environmentally sustainable,'' he said.

With COVID situation aggravating in some parts of the country, he said, lockdown is not a solution in the present times and requested for maintaining stringent COVID-related protocols for public places and workplaces.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

