Firefighters working to tackle blaze at Cape Town

The Table Mountain runaway fire continues to spread as firefighters work tirelessly to tackle the blaze, which has also destroyed a library at the University of Cape Town.

According to the City of Cape Town, precautionary evacuations have gotten underway on Peppertree Road, Vredehoek, after the fire spread towards the area overnight.

"Evacuate immediately and remember to take chronic medication, identity documents, passports, cash, cell phones, bottled water, non-perishable food, a set of clothing, blanket and toiletries," the City said in an urgent message.

Meanwhile, the Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (SPCA) will assist animals that are displaced.

The City of Cape Town said there are no injuries to civilians that have been reported to the Disaster Operations Centre to date.

The fire started on Sunday around 8:45 am close to Hospital Bend. It moved up towards Rhodes Memorial and then towards the University of Cape Town upper campus.

The students living on campus have been evacuated and the City is working with the university in coordinating accommodation for affected students.

Western Cape Local Government, Environmental Affairs and Development Planning MEC, Anton Bredell, said the provincial disaster management continues to monitor the ongoing fire and support the City of Cape Town and its partners.

"Four helicopters continue to water bomb the fire lines and teams from the City of Cape Town, Working on Fire and SANParks continue to work non-stop to bring the fire under control," he said on Sunday evening.

According to Bredell, about 200 firefighters are on the fire line. Unfortunately, two firefighters have been injured and taken to hospital.

The blaze also caused some damage to infrastructure, including destroying the historic Mostert's Mill next to the M3.

UCT Executive Director, Ujala Satgoor, confirmed that the disaster struck at the heart of the university's library.

"I write this message with a deep sense of sorrow and loss at the havoc and devastation it wrought upon the Reading Room of the Jagger Library.

"As some of us watched, from on-site, with horror and helplessness this elegant and historical library burn, I can only imagine the shock and horror you must have felt as you watched the news reports and pictures of this destruction," she wrote.

Satgoor said the Reading Room is completely gutted, while the fire detection system managed to trigger the fire shutters, thereby preventing the spread to other parts of the library.

"Some of our valuable collections have been lost. However, a full assessment can only be done once the building has been declared safe and we can enter the building. An official statement is forthcoming and until such time.

"I request that individuals refrain from speculation and conjecture."

Residents near the fire are advised to take some precautionary steps, including:

Remaining Hydrated.

Keeping windows and doors closed until further notice, as protection against smoke and heat.

Keeping pets indoors, where possible.Moving garden furniture that is flammable undercover, where possible. If the situation gets worse, residents will be alerted timeously.

In the event of an emergency, please contact:

City of Cape Town Emergency Services: 021 480 7700 or 107 if you are using a cell phone.

Provincial Emergency Number: 112.

Table Mountain National Park: 021 957 4700.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)