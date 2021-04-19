Left Menu

Covid: Aifi backs govt decision to limit oxy supply to industries

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 19-04-2021 18:33 IST | Created: 19-04-2021 18:26 IST
Covid: Aifi backs govt decision to limit oxy supply to industries
Representative image Image Credit: Needpix

Forging industry body, AIFI on Monday supported the government's decision to limit oxygen supply to industry and divert it to meet the rising demand for medical oxygen amid a record number of coronavirus infection cases in the country.

Even as the move has affected the domestic forging industry, the diversion of the oxygen supply for saving lives in the need of the hour, Association of Indian Forging Industry (AIFI) President Vikas Bajaj said in a statement.

Seeking to address the shortage of medical oxygen amid rising numbers of active COVID-19 cases, the Central Government on Sunday banned the supply of the gas for industrial purposes except in nine specified areas.

"The second wave of India's COVID-19 outbreak has already proven to be much worse than the first. We completely support the government's decision to limit oxygen supply to industry and divert it to meet the country's rising demand for medical oxygen and save lives as it is the need of the hour," Bajaj said in the statement.

Currently, more than half the world's steel is made using the basic oxygen process, which uses pure oxygen to convert a charge of liquid blast-furnace iron and scrap into steel, according to AIFI.

Steel mills are thus reliant on oxygen supplies and the forging industry is therefore dependent on them for rolled steel, he said.

"We are affected indirectly by a shortage of oxygen. We need oxygen for Furnaces, which are in short supply," Bajaj said.

Otherwise, the forging industry depends on gas and electricity as required, he said, adding," steel mills use oxygen, which has a huge effect on us because we rely on them for raw materials."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UK warships to sail for Black Sea in May as Ukraine-Russia tensions rise- Sunday Times

CSK, RR in battle to gain momentum

Leave election management, start COVID management: AAP's Raghav Chadha to PM Modi

Reuters Entertainment News Summary

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Jaishankar rejects criticism over export of coronavirus vaccines

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Monday strongly rejected criticism over Indias export of coronavirus vaccines, saying there were global commitments for a variety of reasons, including for procurement of raw materials for productio...

QUOTES-Soccer-Reaction to major European clubs announcing breakaway Super League

Twelve of Europes top football clubs announced on Sunday that they were launching a breakaway Super League in the face of widespread opposition from within the game and beyond.Following are some reactions to the news UEFA PRESIDENT ALEKSAND...

Fitness expert Sandesh Deshmukh becomes brand ambassador of Fit PCMC Drive

New Delhi India, April 19 ANIThePRTree Bodybuilder Sandesh Deshmukh becomes the brand ambassador of the Fit PCMC Drive. Having earned a gold medal in bodybuilding, Sandesh was also awarded a Pune Shree and Maharashtra Shree title last year....

Militant killed in encounter with security forces in J-K's Shopian

An unidentified militant was killed in an encounter with security forces in Shopian district of Jammu and Kashmir on Monday, police said.The security forces launched a cordon-and-search operation in the Zeipora area of Shopian district afte...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021