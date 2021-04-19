Remove bottlenecks for investors: Rajasthan CM tells officials

Left Menu

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 19-04-2021 20:52 IST | Created: 19-04-2021 20:52 IST
Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Monday said hurdles coming in the way of investment in the state should be removed so that new projects start in a time-bound manner.

He said in the last two years, the state government has implemented many important policies and programmes to increase investment in the state.

The Rajasthan Investment Promotion Scheme (RIPS-2019), the Rajasthan Industrial Development Policy - 2019, one-stop shop system and single-window system are providing various facilities to entrepreneurs and investors. He instructed the officers that every possible effort should be made to increase investment in the state.

Gehlot was addressing the first meeting of the Board of Investment through video conference at the Chief Minister's residence on Monday.

He said the state government has formulated a policy to promote tourism in the state. ''An allocation of Rs 500 crore has been made in the budget for the Tourism Development Fund. This amount will be spent on branding state as a tourism destination and on the development and investment of tourism infrastructure,'' the chief minister was quoted as saying in a statement.

He directed the officials that the departments related to industry and investment should formulate an action plan with the tourism department and work to increase investment in the tourism sector in the state.

The chief minister said the development of the areas along the Delhi-Mumbai Industrial Corridor and Delhi-Mumbai Freight Corridor in the state and the work of the gas grid should be completed rapidly.

The board approved the proposals regarding package, concession, rebate and other facilities to the enterprises. Apart from this, proposals were also approved regarding the demand for Special Facility Capital under RIPS-2019.

The meeting was attended by Energy and PHED Minister BD Kalla, Industries Minister Parsadi Lal Meena, Revenue Minister Harish Chaudhary and Chief Secretary Niranjan Arya.

