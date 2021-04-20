Left Menu

Cuban water engineers sharing technical skills with SA

The arrival of the engineers follows a 2014 bilateral agreement between South Africa and Cuba on cooperation in the fields of water resources management and water supply.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pretoria | Updated: 20-04-2021 16:47 IST | Created: 20-04-2021 16:47 IST
Cuban water engineers sharing technical skills with SA
Water and Sanitation spokesperson, Sputnik Ratau, said the highly qualified Cuban specialists will assist as advisors at the provincial and local level across the country, sharing their vast skills in the areas of mechanical, electrical and civil engineering, as well as project management. Image Credit: Flickr

Government will this week welcome 24 Cuban engineers, who have been seconded to South Africa to enhance the government's efforts in water delivery and related services.

Water and Sanitation spokesperson, Sputnik Ratau, said the highly qualified Cuban specialists will assist as advisors at the provincial and local level across the country, sharing their vast skills in the areas of mechanical, electrical and civil engineering, as well as project management.

"Some of the engineers' core responsibilities include the practical exploration of sustainable use of water resources, maintenance and management of water supply and sanitation infrastructure, and the strategic planning of those resources, particularly in rural and other disadvantaged communities," Ratau said.

The arrival of the engineers follows a 2014 bilateral agreement between South Africa and Cuba on cooperation in the fields of water resources management and water supply.

Water and Sanitation Minister, Lindiwe Sisulu, together with South African Ambassador to Cuba, H.E Shope-Linley and Ambassador Rodolfo Benítez Verson, as well as the President of the Cuba Hydraulic Institute, Antonio Rodriquez-Rodriquez, will lead the welcoming ceremony in Pretoria East, on Thursday.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 Episode 23 spoilers revealed

Haikyuu!! Season 5: Will it focus on Karasuno High vs. Nekoma High?

Health News Roundup: India's daily COVID-19 cases rise by record 273,810; South African variant may 'break through' Pfizer vaccine and more

Vera Gedroits: Google Doodle pays tribute to Russian surgeon and professor on her 151st birthday

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

East African women traders: 'Celebrating the past, planning for the future'

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

Videos

Latest News

SA hoping to inoculate 46.2 million people by March 2022

Health Minister, Dr Zweli Mkhize, says the government is hoping to inoculate 46.2 million South Africans by March 2022.However, this is provided the country receives the millions of vaccines that the nation has secured from drug makers. Th...

5 states, union territories have no private facilities for vaccination: Govt data

With the third phase of COVID-19 vaccination opening up in less than two weeks for everyone above 18 years largely through private facilities, government data shows almost all small states and union territories are still entirely or mostly ...

Realtors' body meets FM, seeks support to deal with COVID disruption

Representatives of realtors body CREDAI met Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday and sought governments support to deal with the disruption caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. The meeting with the finance minister was held in Kolkata...

EU seeks deal on climate change law, ahead of world leaders summit

European Union negotiators will on Tuesday seek a deal on a law to make the blocs emissions-cutting goals legally binding, as it seeks to cement its claim to be a global climate leader ahead of a summit of global powers this week. The EU is...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021