Mozambique's Nyusi vows to restore peace in gas-rich Cabo Delgado

Mozambique President Filipe Nyusi said on Wednesday the government will work to restore peace in the country after a deadly militant attack last month near multi-billion-dollar gas projects backed by global oil companies.

"We will make all efforts to return peace to our country, in particular in the north, in Cabo Delgado which in recent years has been the target of terrorist attacks," he said during an address to an oil and gas conference in Maputo. Militants attacked the coastal town of Palma on March 24, in a district near gas projects that are meant to transform Mozambique's economy. The army managed to secure the town nearly two weeks later.

France's Total called off the planned resumption of construction at its $20 billion project due to the violence, and sources said it pulled all its staff from the site.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)