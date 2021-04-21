Left Menu

ReNew Power commissions 105 MW solar project in Gujarat

The project has been commissioned amidst a COVID-19 surge and reflects the commitment of our team to contribute towards Indias ambition of achieving 450 GW of clean energy by 2030, said Founder, Chairman and CEO of ReNew Power, Sumant Sinha.ReNew develops, builds, owns, and operates utility-scale wind, solar and firm power projects.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-04-2021 17:55 IST | Created: 21-04-2021 17:38 IST
ReNew Power commissions 105 MW solar project in Gujarat
Representative Picture Image Credit: Facebook (@GUVNL - Gujarat Urja Vikas Nigam Ltd)

ReNew Power on Wednesday said it has commissioned a 105 megawatt (MW) solar generation facility in Gujarat.

The project has a 25-year power purchase agreement with Gujarat Urja Vikas Nigam Ltd (GUVNL) to provide clean electricity to the state at a tariff of Rs 2.68/kWh, a company statement said. This project located in the Patan district of Gujarat takes ReNew's total operational solar capacity in the state to 145 MW and total aggregate solar capacity to 4.7 GW across India.

Since March, ReNew Power has announced the commissioning of over 500 MW of combined wind and solar energy projects in Gujarat and Rajasthan.

"The 105 MW Gujarat project commissioning is a significant step forward for ReNew Power. The project has been commissioned amidst a COVID-19 surge and reflects the commitment of our team to contribute towards India's ambition of achieving 450 GW of clean energy by 2030," said Founder, Chairman, and CEO of ReNew Power, Sumant Sinha.

ReNew develops, builds owns and operates utility-scale wind, solar, and firm power projects. As of December 31, 2020, ReNew Power had a capacity of close to 10 GW of wind and solar energy projects across India, including commissioned and committed projects.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Black Clover Chapter 291: Will Asta & Liebe defeat demons without Devil Union mode?

Money Heist Season 5 writer Javier Gómez promises plot would satisfy viewers

It's Okay to Not Be Okay Season 2: renewal possibility & what to expect

Hong Kong shares edge higher as financials shine

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

East African women traders: 'Celebrating the past, planning for the future'

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

Videos

Latest News

Israel picks Amazon's AWS, Google for flagship cloud project

Israels government chose Amazon Web Services AWS and Google for a more than 1 billion project to provide cloud services for the countrys public sector and military. Amazon and Google beat out Microsoft, Oracle and IBM in the tender for the ...

Australia to promise $436.5 million for low emission technology

Australia will spend A565.8 million 436.5 million to co-fund research and pilot projects in green technologies, Prime Minister Scott Morrison will say on Thursday, to illustrate Canberras commitment to reducing carbon emissions.One of the w...

Lightning kills teenager

Udhagamandalam, Apr 21 PTI A 15-year-old girl died on Wednesday after a lightning struck her.Her sister, who got burnt, has been hospitalised, the police said.The two girls were plucking tea leaves in an estate at Pandalur in Nilgiris distr...

India ranks 87th in global energy transition index

India has been ranked at the 87th position among 115 countries in the Energy Transition Index ETI that tracks nations on the current performance of their energy systems across various aspects, according to a report.The report from the World...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021