Left Menu

Japan ups 2030 greenhouse gas reduction goal to 46%

Japan on Thursday raised its target for cutting carbon emissions to 46% by 2030, responding to pressure from the United States and domestic companies and environmentalists who criticised its previous goal of 26% as unambitious. Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga announced the new target, compared with 2013 emissions levels, hours before the start of a virtual summit on climate change called by U.S. President Joe Biden.

Reuters | Tokyo | Updated: 22-04-2021 15:54 IST | Created: 22-04-2021 15:45 IST
Japan ups 2030 greenhouse gas reduction goal to 46%
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay

Japan on Thursday raised its target for cutting carbon emissions to 46% by 2030, responding to pressure from the United States and domestic companies and environmentalists who criticized its previous goal of 26% as unambitious.

Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga announced the new target, compared with 2013 emissions levels, hours before the start of a virtual summit on climate change called by U.S. President Joe Biden. Washington is seeking to restore its credibility on combating global warming after Biden's predecessor Donald Trump undermined an international consensus on reducing emissions.

Japan had been under pressure from the Biden administration to set a target for a 50% reduction, according to sources familiar with discussions held before and during a visit by Suga to Washington last weekend. Suga said that achieving the new 2030 target would not be easy but he said he would instruct ministers to accelerate plans on climate change responses, and the government would "continue trying for an even higher cut of 50 percent".

Late last year, Suga set a goal for carbon neutrality by 2050, bringing Japan more into line with some other countries. UN climate scientists say the world's net CO2 emissions must fall to zero by 2050, to limit the rise in global temperatures to no more than 1.5 degrees Celsius compared with pre-industrial levels. Exceeding that amount of warming would unleash the most severe impacts of climate change.

The Japanese government also is reviewing energy policy this year and has indicated it will aim for lower use of carbon-emitting fossil fuels in the electricity mix. However, it has so far - too heavy criticism - kept up support for coal due to the slow restart of reactors after the Fukushima nuclear disaster in 2011 led to their shutdown.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

The Boys Season 3 updates: Cast, release date & what we know more

Indonesian navy checking on submarine after failure to report back from exercise

Sirens warn of possible rocket attack near Israel's Dimona reactor

My Hero Academia Chapter 310: Will Izuki vs Muscular battle continues?

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

East African women traders: 'Celebrating the past, planning for the future'

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

Videos

Latest News

BRIEF-Japan PM Suga Says To Expand Renewable Energy While Maintaining Nuclear Power Target To Achieve Japan's 46% Emission-Reduction Goal

JAPAN PM SUGA SAYS TO EXPAND RENEWABLE ENERGY WHILE MAINTAINING NUCLEAR POWER TARGET TO ACHIEVE JAPANS 46 EMISSION-REDUCTION GOAL PM SUGA SAYS 46 TARGET IS BASED ON ACCUMULATED FIGURES BY ENTIRE GOVERNMENT INCLUDING INDUSTRY MINISTRY AND E...

GLOBAL MARKETS-Global stocks eye new high on growth hopes, oil ebbs on COVID-19 fears

Global stocks ground higher while oil ebbed on Thursday as investors diverged over whether to bet on economic recovery in the United States and other developed markets or worry about a surge in COVID-19 cases in India and elsewhere.With vac...

Indian footprint expands in UK despite Covid crisis, finds new ‘India Meets Britain Tracker’

The number of Indian companies operating in the UK and their job creation levels have registered growth despite the challenges of Brexit and COVID-19 pandemic over the past year, the India Meets Britain Tracker concludes in a report release...

Animal Kingdom Season 5 to portray young Smurf in flashback, will it release this year?

Nearly 18 months after the renewal of Animal Kingdom Season 5, TNT is finally getting ready for the release of the fifth season. The previous season ended in August 2019. After that, Season 5s filming started but could be continue for long...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021