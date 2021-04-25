Left Menu

Rs 7,594 crore paid to wheat growers through direct benefit transfer scheme in Punjab

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 25-04-2021 00:18 IST | Created: 25-04-2021 00:07 IST
Rs 7,594 crore paid to wheat growers through direct benefit transfer scheme in Punjab
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

A sum of Rs 7,594 crore has been transferred to the bank accounts of 2.26 lakh wheat growers in Punjab under the newly implemented direct benefit transfer scheme, officials said on Saturday.

Over 93 per cent of the total arrival of wheat has been procured during the ongoing Rabi marketing season, Punjab Chief Secretary Vini Mahajan said.

She said 71.48 lakh metric tonnes of the 76.32 LMT arrivals had already been procured, which accounts for over 93 per cent of the total arrival.

This was despite the fact that nearly 300 per cent more wheat has arrived in the mandis this year as compared to 29.32 LMT arrival recorded during the corresponding period last year, she said in a statement here.

The official said the state government has already set up 'farmers help desks' in the grain markets across the state wherein Mandi Board officials and IT professionals assist the peasants for registering on the Centre's 'Anaaj kharid' portal to ensure timely payment directly into their bank accounts under the direct benefit transfer (DBT) scheme.

As many as 7 lakh of the 10 lakh farmers have already uploaded their documents on the said portal in the state to date.

Principal Secretary Food and Civil Supplies, K A P Sinha said there was no shortage of gunny bags in the grain markets.

However, there were initially some problems due to the non-functioning of jute mills in Kolkata at their full capacity due to the ongoing assembly elections in West Bengal, which had adversely impacted the supply of gunny bags in Punjab.

He also said that 14.2 crore gunny bags had already been used for packaging wheat, besides one crore bags per day were being supplied to all the grain markets across the state.

Meanwhile, the Shiromani Akali Dal demanded immediate sacking of Food and Supply Minister Bharat Bhushan Ashu for allegedly failing to make proper arrangements in mandis for the wheat season.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

ASEAN leaders reach consensus on Myanmar crisis in 5 areas - diplomatic sources

US Domestic News Roundup: AstraZeneca vaccine doses in U.S. should go to hard-hit countries; Ghislaine Maxwell pleads not guilty to sex trafficking and more

Science News Roundup: SpaceX rocketship launches 4 astronauts on NASA; NASA extracts breathable oxygen from thin Martian air and more

Sports News Roundup: Ashleigh Barty advances in Stuttgart; Rafael Nadal, Novak Djokovic reach respective semifinals and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

East African women traders: 'Celebrating the past, planning for the future'

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Videos

Latest News

World Book and Copyright Day celebrates ‘fundamental importance’ of literature

For this years edition of World Book and Copyright Day, UNESCO Director-General Audrey Azoulay encouraged everyone to pick up a book, start turning its pages, and draw from it a breath of fresh air, which will help sustain you now and in th...

SC judge Justice Mohan M Shantanagoudar dies at private hospital in Gurgaon: Sources.

SC judge Justice Mohan M Shantanagoudar dies at private hospital in Gurgaon Sources....

ECOSOC chief calls for financial support for small island developing states

Financial liquidity is available today in the world and it is essential in order to enable the SIDs to build back better, he told a special high-level meeting, held online.Caught in a perfect stormThere are roughly 60 SIDS worldwide, locate...

Girl rescued within 2 hours of being kidnapped in Jammu, 1 held: Police

A girl was rescued within two hours of allegedly being kidnapped here, police said on Saturday.They said the kidnapper has been arrested.A case was lodged at the Miran Sahib police station here on the basis of a complaint from a woman, who ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021