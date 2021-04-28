Australia's Lynas to provide Malaysian authorities more info to resume radioactive waste disposal assessment

Australian miner Lynas Rare Earths Limited is working to provide more information requested by Malaysian authorities to resume an assessment of its application to build a facility for its radioactive waste, it said on Wednesday. The Malaysia Department of Environment (DOE) has marked on its website a rejection for Lynas' Jan. 26 Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) application to build a permanent disposal facility, but the company said in a statement that that was due to the initial 12-week period expiring.

Lynas said as part of the DOE's process of assessing the EIA, it has requested further information. "Once the information is provided, Lynas has been advised by the DOE that the assessment of the EIA will resume," it said, adding that it is working together with the relevant Malaysian federal and state governments for submit the information.

