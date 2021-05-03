Left Menu

Ensuring green corridors for seamless movement for oxygen tankers, says Yediyurappa

Amid the acute shortage of medical oxygen in several parts of the country due to the second wave of COVID cases, Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa on Monday assured that green corridors will be provided to oxygen tankers for the seamless movement.

ANI | Bengaluru (Karnataka) | Updated: 03-05-2021 19:29 IST | Created: 03-05-2021 19:29 IST
Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa (File photo). Image Credit: ANI

Amid the acute shortage of medical oxygen in several parts of the country due to the second wave of COVID cases, Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa on Monday assured that green corridors will be provided to oxygen tankers for the seamless movement. The chief minister held a meeting with oxygen manufactures and suppliers in the city

Yediyurappa said the oxygen tankers will be provided green corridor for seamless travel and directed officers to avoid unnecessary delays at the toll booths. He also directed to make arrangements to transport oxygen in tankers transporting nitrogen and organic gases. "Prepare a list of LPG tanker drivers for the purpose of driving oxygen vehicles for emergency purposes and utilize their service if necessary," said the chief minister.

He asked suppliers to take the necessary steps to ensure that the supply of oxygen is not reduced in the quota allocated by the central government. "Take steps to reduce the filling period of the oxygen tankers. Make maximum use of available tanks," said Yediyurappa.

Oxygen manufacturers and suppliers were asked to contact the designated authorities directly if they have any problems with the supply of oxygen, to resolve their issues, and to supply oxygen freely. (ANI)

