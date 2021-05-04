Left Menu

Andhra: 7 shops gutted in fire on Tirumala hill amid short circuit

As many as seven shops near Bedi Anjaneya Swami temple on Tirumala hill gutted in fire due to an electric short circuit on Tuesday morning.

ANI | Tirumala (Andhra Pradesh) | Updated: 04-05-2021 10:40 IST | Created: 04-05-2021 10:37 IST
Visuals from the site (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

As many as seven shops near Bedi Anjaneya Swami temple on Tirumala hill gutted in fire due to an electric short circuit on Tuesday morning. No casualty was reported from the blaze, as nobody was there.

Tirumala Station Fire Officer Venkata Ramana Reddy told ANI over the phone that at around 6 am a fire started and spread to seven shops. "There is a shopping complex near Bedi Anjaneya Swami temple with almost 150 shops. All of them were closed. This morning at around 6.45 am, the fire was caught and spread to 7 shops. Those seven shops gutted in fire," said Venkata Ramana Reddy.

He said that the fire station received information by 6.50 am and fire fighters doused off the fire fully by 7.30 am. "Electric short circuit is the reason for fire accident. As there was nobody in the shops at the time of the mishap, injuries or casualties did not take place. Value of property burnt is being assessed," he added.

Further investigation is underway.

