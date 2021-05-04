Left Menu

Makano Mosidi appointed as new PIC's Chief Technology Officer

Makano joins the PIC from Corporate and Investment Banking (CIB) at Standard Bank.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pretoria | Updated: 04-05-2021 15:36 IST | Created: 04-05-2021 15:36 IST
"She is a seasoned and highly experienced CTO, having been in Executive roles for the past 24 years, with an overall ICT working experience of 31 years," the corporation said.

The Public Investment Corporation (PIC) has announced the appointment of Makano Mosidi as its new Chief Technology Officer (CTO).

In a statement issued on Monday, the PIC said Makano's mandate will be to provide sound leadership in all aspects of the business' information and communications technology as well as leveraging technology to position the PIC as the leading asset manager.

"She is a seasoned and highly experienced CTO, having been in Executive roles for the past 24 years, with an overall ICT working experience of 31 years," the corporation said.

Her career spans across both private and public sectors, small and medium enterprises (SMEs) in organisations including IBM, Accenture, Ernst and Young, the North West Provincial Government, the State Information Technology (SITA) SOC Ltd, New Dawn Technologies, EDS Enterprise Solutions, Relational Database Consulting (RDC), Dimension Data and Transnet SOC Ltd.

In the statement, PIC Chief Executive Abel Sithole, said: "The PIC is pleased with the appointment of Makano and trusts that her executive experience within the information technology environment will assist the PIC's efforts to exceedingly deliver on clients' mandates".

Makano's appointment was effective from 1 May 2021.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)

