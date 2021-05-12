Left Menu

Cabinet approves transfer of land belonging to ITBP at Mussoorie

In addition, this will generate direct employment of 350 and indirect employment of more than 1500 people.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 12-05-2021 17:30 IST | Created: 12-05-2021 17:30 IST
Cabinet approves transfer of land belonging to ITBP at Mussoorie
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

The Cabinet chaired by Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi has approved the transfer of 1500 square metres of land belonging to Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) at Mussoorie to the State Government of Uttarakhand for their infrastructure project, namely, 'Aerial Passenger Ropeway System' between Dehradun and Mussoorie.

The proposed Ropeway is a mono-cable ropeway of 5580 meters length under Public-Private Partnership (PPP) mode between Purkul Gaon, Dehradun (Lower Terminal Station) and Library, Mussoorie (Upper Terminal Station) being constructed at an estimated cost of Rs.285 crore with a carrying capacity of 1000 persons per hour per direction. This will considerably reduce the traffic flow on-road route from Dehradun to Mussoorie.

In addition, this will generate direct employment of 350 and indirect employment of more than 1500 people. Once completed, the ropeway will be a huge attraction for tourists which in turn will provide a boost to the tourism industry in the State and create additional employment opportunities in the tourism sector.

(With Inputs from PIB)

TRENDING

Russia registers 8,115 COVID-19 cases in past 24 Hours

Kingdom Chapter 679 release delayed, updates & spoilers

Bharat Biotech's COVID-19 vaccine Covaxin recommended by expert panel for phase II/III clinical trials on 2 to 18 year-olds: Sources PTI PLB AAR AAR

Accessibility key to strengthening diversity, inclusion in gaming: Intel study

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Reuters World News Summary

Following is a summary of current world news briefs.In Moroccan backwater, surfers give kids a taste of waves and freedomIn a small fishing town in Moroccos south, wedged between the Atlantic Ocean and the Sahara, a group of idealistic youn...

No Covaxin jab for 18-44 group from May 13 in Delhi; nine days of Covishield stock is left for this category: AAP MLA Atishi.

No Covaxin jab for 18-44 group from May 13 in Delhi nine days of Covishield stock is left for this category AAP MLA Atishi....

PLI scheme for battery storage to bring down EV cost, say manufacturers

Society of Manufacturers of Electric Vehicles SMEV on Wednesday said the production linked incentive PLI scheme for promoting battery storage will lead to the reduction of cost on purchase of electric vehicles EV thereby accelerating access...

Reuters Science News Summary

Following is a summary of current science news briefs.Faraway NASA probe detects the eerie hum of interstellar spaceThe classic 1979 sci-fi horror film Alien was advertised with the memorable tagline, In space no can hear you scream. It did...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021