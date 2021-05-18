Left Menu

PM Modi interacts with State and District officials on COVID-19 situation

During the interaction, the officials thanked the Prime Minister for leading the fight against the second wave of Covid from the front.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 18-05-2021 15:38 IST | Created: 18-05-2021 15:38 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (File Photo) Image Credit: ANI

Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi through video conference interacted with field officials from States and Districts regarding their experience in handling the Covid-19 pandemic.

During the interaction, the officials thanked the Prime Minister for leading the fight against the second wave of Covid from the front. The officials shared their experiences and apprised the Prime Minister about the innovative steps that were undertaken to manage the recent surge of cases. They also informed about the efforts being undertaken to augment the medical infrastructure and capacity building in rural areas. The Prime Minister asked the officials to compile the best practices and innovative steps so that these may be used in other districts of the country.

Addressing the officials after his interaction, the Prime Minister appreciated the dedication and perseverance shown by the nation's healthcare workers, frontline workers and administrators during these difficult times, and urged them to continue working with similar vigour moving forward. The Prime Minister said that every district in the country is equally different and has its own unique challenges. He said to the district officials, "You understand the challenges of your district much better. So when your district wins, the country wins. When your district beats Corona, the country defeats Corona." He commended the officials who were working without taking any leave in spite of contracting COVID-19. He added that they are an inspiration to many and he understands the sacrifices made by them.

The Prime Minister said that all the officials have a very important role in this war against Corona like a field commander of this war. He remarked that Local containment zones, aggressive testing and correct & complete information to the people are the weapons against the virus. At this time, the number of corona infections is decreasing in some states as well as increasing in several other states. So he stressed the need to be more vigilant in the face of decreasing infections. He emphasized that the fight is to save every single life and the focus should be on rural and inaccessible areas. He requested the officials to make the relief material easily accessible for the rural population.

The Prime Minister advised the officials also to take care of the ease of living of every citizen of their district. He stressed the need to stop the infection and at the same time ensure the unhindered flow of essential supplies. He informed that work is being done rapidly to install oxygen plants in hospitals in every district of the country through PM CARES Fund and these plants have already started functioning in many hospitals.

The Prime Minister spoke about how getting vaccinated is instrumental to lowering the severity of the disease and reducing hospitalisations and mortalities. He said continuous efforts are being made to increase the supply of the Corona vaccine on a very large scale. He added that the Health Ministry is streamlining the system and process of vaccination. Attempts are being made to give a schedule of the next 15 days to the states in advance. He stressed the need to stop vaccine wastage. He said the convenience of the people increases when information on bed availability and vaccine availability is easily made available. In the same way, black marketing should be curbed and strict action should be taken against those who do so. Mobilizing the front-line workers by keeping their morale high.

The Prime Minister commended the way villagers were maintaining social distance on their farm. He said villages grasp the information and modify it according to their needs. This is the strength of villages. He added we must adopt best practices against coronavirus. He gives free hand to them says you are free to innovate, suggest policy changes. He appeals to stay alert even with covid cases reducing.

The meeting was attended by the Home Minister, Defence Minister, Health Minister, Chief ministers of Various states, Member (Health) NITI Aayog, Health Secretary, Pharmaceutical Secretary, and other officers from PMO, Ministries and Departments of Central Government.

(With Inputs from PIB)

Israeli Military reports attempted attack on soldiers in Hebron, assailant neutralized

