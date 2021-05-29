Left Menu

NSA Doval to commission Indian Coast Guard's ship Sajag today

The Indian Coast Guard (ICG) Ship 'Sajag' is all set to be commissioned by National Security Advisor, Ajit Doval on Saturday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-05-2021 09:18 IST | Created: 29-05-2021 09:18 IST
NSA Doval to commission Indian Coast Guard's ship Sajag today
The Indian Coast Guard's Ship Sajag. (Photo: Twitter @IndiaCoastGuard) . Image Credit: ANI
  India
  • India

In a tweet, the ICG said that Sajag, the third in a series of five offshore patrol vessels, has been indegenously designed in line with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Make in India vision.

"#ICG ship 'Sajag', 3rd in series of five Offshore Patrol Vessel indigenously designed & built by M/s GSL #Goa in lines with Hon'ble PM's vision @makeinindia, a fine example of #AtmanirbharBharat, will be commissioned today by Shri Ajit Doval, KC, National Security Advisor," the ICG tweeted. (ANI)

