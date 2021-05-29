Left Menu

TN CM announces relief for rain-battered Kanyakumari

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 29-05-2021 22:59 IST | Created: 29-05-2021 22:50 IST
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin. (File Photo) Image Credit: ANI
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin has announced compensation to people and farmers who incurred losses owing to heavy rains in the southern coastal district of Kanyakumari.

He said a compensation of Rs 4,100 for partly damaged huts and Rs 5,000 for fully damaged huts. He also announced an input relief of Rs 20,000 per hectare for the rainfed and irrigated paddy crop that was damaged.

About Rs 10,000 per hectare would be given to the farmers whose crop in the rainfed areas were damaged while an input relief of Rs 25,000 per hectare would be given for the loss of the perennial crops, according to an official release here on Saturday.

Heavy rain that battered the district recently inundated several areas besides affecting the standing crop.

As per preliminary estimates, about 238 huts were damaged, the release said.

The paddy and other crops, including horticulture crop, were damaged in about 35 hectares while the crop raised in 373 hectares was submerged.

A total of 767 people, displaced by inundation, were accommodated in relief camps.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

