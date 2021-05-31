Assam logs 3,245 new COVID-19 cases, 55 deaths in last 24 hours

Left Menu

Assam reported 3,245 fresh COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, informed the state government.

ANI | Guwahati (Assam) | Updated: 31-05-2021 06:54 IST | Created: 31-05-2021 06:54 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
Assam reported 3,245 fresh COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, informed the state government. Now, the total case count in the state shot up to 4,06,868.

The state also saw 5,690 recoveries and 50 deaths in the last 24 hours, taking the overall tallies to 3,49,773 and 3,300 respectively. At present, Assam has as many as 52,448 active cases. India's daily COVID-19 cases continue to decline further as 1,65,553 fresh infections were recorded in a 24-hour period, the Union Health Ministry informed on Sunday. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

