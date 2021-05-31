Malaysian regulator opens investigation into oil firm Serba Dinamik

Malaysia's Securities Commission said it has commenced an investigation into oil and gas firm Serba Dinamik Holdings Bhd after the company's auditor flagged issues last week.

In an email response to Reuters on Monday, the regulator said it has secured documents and records from the company to assist its investigation.

Advertisement

Also Read: Malaysian police say five suspected Abu Sayyaf militants killed in raid

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)