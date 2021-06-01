Left Menu

Rajnath Singh reviews defence cooperation with Australian counterpart

The participation of Australia in Exercise MALABAR has been an important milestone in this enhanced partnership.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 01-06-2021 14:49 IST | Created: 01-06-2021 14:49 IST
Rajnath Singh reviews defence cooperation with Australian counterpart
Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh. (Photo/ ANI) Image Credit: ANI
Raksha Mantri Shri Rajnath Singh had a telephonic conversation with the Australian Minister for Defence Mr Peter Dutton on June 01, 2021. During their interaction, both Ministers reviewed the defence cooperation between the two countries in the backdrop of the current regional situation. Both Ministers acknowledged the momentum that defence cooperation between India and Australia has achieved following the upgradation of the partnership to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership in Jun 2020. The participation of Australia in Exercise MALABAR has been an important milestone in this enhanced partnership.

Both Ministers expressed satisfaction at the growing defence ties between the two countries. Both sides reviewed the progress on various bilateral defence cooperation initiatives and expressed commitment to further elevate engagements between the Armed Forces. During the dialogue, both Ministers expressed their intent to convene the 2+2 Ministerial Dialogue at the earliest.

Shri Rajnath Singh thanked Australia for their assistance to India in the fight against COVID-19.

(With Inputs from PIB)

