Olympics-Badminton champion Marin withdraws from Tokyo due to knee injury

Reigning women's singles Olympic badminton champion Carolina Marin of Spain has withdrawn from the Tokyo games due to a knee ligament injury, a statement on her social media channels said.

The five-time European and three-time world champion said she has torn her anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) and both meniscus in her left knee.

