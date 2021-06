BRIEF-Saudi Sets July Arab Light Crude OSP To NW Europe at Minus $1.90/bbl

SAUDI ARABIA'S ARAMCO: * SETS JULY ARAB LIGHT CRUDE OIL OSP TO UNITED STATES AT PLUS $1.05/BBL VERSUS ASCI

* SETS JULY ARAB LIGHT CRUDE OIL OSP TO NW EUROPE AT MINUS $1.90 A BARREL TO ICE BRENT SETTLEMENT * SOURCE: PRICING DOCUMENT SEEN BY REUTERS

