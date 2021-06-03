Tomar inaugurates Indus Best Mega Food Park at Raipur

Union Food Processing Industries Minister Narendra Singh Tomar on Thursday virtually inaugurated the Indus Best Mega Food Park in Raipur, Chhattisgarh, that will reduce wastage of agricultural produce and ensure value addition.

The Mega Food Park will ensure value addition, longer shelf life for farm produce, better price realisation for farmers, excellent storage facility and will provide an alternate market for farmers in the region, Tomar said in an official statement.

Advertisement

''The Park will also provide direct and indirect employment to about 5,000 people and benefit about 25,000 farmers...,'' the minister said.

Tomar also said the modern infrastructure for food processing created at Park will benefit the processors and consumers of Chhattisgarh and adjoining areas immensely.

It will also prove to be a big boost to the growth of the food processing sector in the state, he added.

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel and Union Minister of State for Food Processing Industries Rameswar Teli were also present at the virtual inauguration of the Indus Best Mega Food Park.

The processing facility and infrastructure developed at the Indus Best Mega Food Park will not only reduce wastage of agricultural produce but will also ensure value addition, Teli said. ''This will also provide an opportunity to farmers, self-help groups (SHGs) and micro-entrepreneurs to undertake processing operations on plug and operate basis and create huge job opportunities in the catchment area of the Park.

''It will also contribute to doubling farmers' income and will also help in bringing more investments in Chhattisgarh,'' he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)