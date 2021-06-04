Left Menu

Navy's hydrographic survey ship INS Sandhayak decommissioned after 40 years of service

After serving the nation for 40 years, INS Sandhayak, the oldest Hydrographic Survey Vessel of Indian Navy, was decommissioned at Naval Dockyard in Visakhapatnam on Friday.

ANI | Visakhapatnam (Andhra Pradesh) | Updated: 04-06-2021 22:40 IST | Created: 04-06-2021 22:40 IST
Navy's hydrographic survey ship INS Sandhayak decommissioned after 40 years of service
Indian Navy's Hydrographic survey ship INS Sandhayak decommissioned after 40 years of service. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

After serving the nation for 40 years, INS Sandhayak, the oldest Hydrographic Survey Vessel of Indian Navy, was decommissioned at Naval Dockyard in Visakhapatnam on Friday. According to an official release, during the 40 years of illustrious service in the Indian Navy, INS Sandhayak undertook over 200 major hydrographic surveys in Western and Eastern coasts of the Indian peninsula, the Andaman Sea, and surveys in neighbouring countries including Sri Lanka, Myanmar and Bangladesh.

The ship also took part in important operations like operation Pawan in Sri Lanka, 1987, operation Rainbow for Humanitarian Assistance in the aftermath of Tsunami in 2004 and the maiden Indo-US HADR Exercise Tiger-Triumph in 2019. The ship was decommissioned in a solemn and low key event due to the ongoing COVID Pandemic when the National Flag, Naval Ensign, and the Decommissioning Pennant were lowered at sunset time in the presence of Vice Admiral Ajendra Bahadur Singh, AVSM, VSM Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief Eastern Naval Command, the Chief Guest for the ceremony.

The Decommissioning Ceremony was also attended by Vice Admiral Vinay Badhwar, AVSM, NM Chief Hydrographer to government of India and by serving Hydrographers, outstation ex-crew members and veterans virtually through live streaming. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: India records 134,154 new COVID-19 cases over past 24 hours; Australia's Victoria state posts lowest rise in daily COVID-19 cases in a week and more

Health News Roundup: India records 134,154 new COVID-19 cases over past 24 h...

 Global
2
Airtel deploys additional 20 MHz spectrum in Haryana to boost network

Airtel deploys additional 20 MHz spectrum in Haryana to boost network

 India
3
Science News Roundup: NASA's Venus missions to probe divergent fate of Earth's hothouse sister planet; Explainer: Tesla drops radar; is Autopilot system safe? and more

Science News Roundup: NASA's Venus missions to probe divergent fate of Earth...

 Global
4
Sports News Roundup: Golf-LPGA Tour cancels Canadian tournament due to COVID-19; NBA roundup: James Harden, Nets finish off Celtics to advance and more

Sports News Roundup: Golf-LPGA Tour cancels Canadian tournament due to COVID...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021