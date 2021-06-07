Special camps to be held for vaccinating labourers in Indore

The Madhya Pradesh government has decided to organize special COVID-19 vaccination camps in Indore for laborers, domestic help, washermen, salon workers, and others who come in direct contact with people.

MP Water Resources Minister Tulsiram Silawat, who is also the in-charge of Indore district, the state's industrial hub, gave the directives to this effect on Sunday, an official release said.

The date for starting such camps was not mentioned in the release.

It said with an aim to diversify the vaccination drive, the minister has taken the initiative to facilitate inoculation of those who come in direct contact with people by organizing special camps for them.

''These camps will be organized for laborers, women domestic helps, washermen, salon workers, priests, petrol pumps and gas agency employees from 7 am to 7 pm on a priority basis,'' the release said.

The minister also directed to organize vaccination camps for laborers at the 'Mazdoor Chowk' (where laborers generally gather) only and to ensure the availability of drinking water and shade for resting at the site.

He also directed that those staying in shelter homes must be provided food packets.

Besides, vehicles with audio systems should be used to spread the message of adhering to COVID-appropriate behaviour across the district, the release said.

