Left Menu

Food security must be seen as essential public health component: Harsh Vardhan

Significant steps should be taken to help, prevent, detect and manage any food borne risks for contributing towards food security, human health, economic prosperity, market access and sustainable food system, Vardhan said in a statement.An indigenous food testing equipment - Precision Iodine Value Analyzer PIVA was also recognised by FSSAI during the occasion.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 07-06-2021 22:43 IST | Created: 07-06-2021 22:42 IST
Food security must be seen as essential public health component: Harsh Vardhan
File Photo Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Union minister Harsh Vardhan on Monday emphasised on the need to consider food safety as a ''shared responsibility'', saying significant steps are required to ensure sustainable food system.

The World Food Safety Day is celebrated worldwide to draw attention that food is not only an agricultural or trade commodity but also a public health issue and hence, food safety has to be seen as an essential public health function, the union health and family welfare minister said at an event organised by the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI). ''The call to action is to ensure that the food we eat is safe and nourishing and the food safety must be integrated across all stages from farm to table and all should converge to ensure it is a shared responsibility,'' he said. Food safety forms an essential component of health and nutrition policies. Significant steps should be taken to help, prevent, detect and manage any food borne risks for contributing towards food security, human health, economic prosperity, market access and sustainable food system,'' Vardhan said in a statement.

An indigenous food testing equipment - Precision Iodine Value Analyzer (PIVA) was also recognised by FSSAI during the occasion. This home-grown kit is developed by Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) along with Central Scientific Instruments Organization (CSIO) and can determine the Iodine Value (degree of unsaturation) measurement in edible oils and fats in a faster, better, and cheaper way. Currently, PIVA has been calibrated and tested for coconut, sunflower, mustard, palm, rice bran, soyabean, groundnut, olive oil and ghee.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NCLT approves Piramal Group's offer for DHFL on certain conditions

NCLT approves Piramal Group's offer for DHFL on certain conditions

 India
2
Health News Roundup: India to ease lockdown rules as coronavirus case numbers decline; Australia's COVID-19 hotspot logs four new local cases and more

Health News Roundup: India to ease lockdown rules as coronavirus case number...

 Global
3
Nasa has announced two missions to Venus by 2030 – here’s why that’s exciting

Nasa has announced two missions to Venus by 2030 – here’s why that’s excitin...

 United Kingdom
4
Health News Roundup: UK's Johnson calls on G7 to vaccinate world by end of 2022; Taiwan to quarantine workers to control COVID spike at tech firm and more

Health News Roundup: UK's Johnson calls on G7 to vaccinate world by end of 2...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021