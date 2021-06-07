Sambit Patra lauds Centre's 'centralised vaccination drive', accuses Congress of spreading misinformation

By Aashique Hussain While praising the Centre's 'centralised vaccination drive' move on Monday, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national spokesperson Sambit Patra hit out at the Congress saying it is spreading misinformation about the vaccination policies of the central government.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday in his address to the nation announced a centralised procurement system for COVID-19 vaccines, beginning from June 21, with 25 per cent of the procurement being made available for private sector, as well as free vaccinations for everyone above the age of 18. He also announced a cap of Rs 150 on the amount private hospitals can charge over the cost of the purchase of the vaccine from the manufacturer.

Advertisement

"The historic decision that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has announced today in front of the country regarding the vaccination policy is indeed a welcome step," Patra told ANI. Patra added that Congress leader Randeep Surjewala is saying that vaccination will not be free for everyone in the country, which is an utter lie.

"Surjewala is trying to put people in the dark. PM Modi has said it categorically that the vaccine will be free for everyone in the country," Patra added. The BJP leader accused Congress party for resorting to lies and spreading misinformation from the start. He said that the Congrees is troubled because it can see how the good policies of the Central government is hurting their politics and making them irrelevant. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)