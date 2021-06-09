Left Menu

Auckland Barrister Michael Robinson appointed Judge of the High Court

Justice Robinson graduated with a BA and an LLB (Hons) from the University of Auckland in 1996 and commenced practice as a solicitor with Brookfields in Auckland. 

Auckland Barrister Michael Robinson has been appointed a Judge of the High Court, Attorney‑General David Parker announced today.

Justice Robinson graduated with a BA and an LLB (Hons) from the University of Auckland in 1996 and commenced practice as a solicitor with Brookfields in Auckland. In 1998 he travelled to London where he spent two years working at Richards Butler, Solicitors. Justice Robinson returned to New Zealand in mid-2000 and took up a role as a Senior Solicitor at Russell McVeagh.

In 2005 Justice Robinson joined Simpson Grierson as a Senior Associate, becoming a partner in 2007, and developing a leading litigation and restructuring and insolvency practice.

In April 2019 Justice Robinson began practice as a barrister sole at Shortland Chambers in Auckland. In December 2019 he was one of the founding members of Mills Lane Chambers. As a barrister sole, he specialised in insolvency, banking and financial services, company law and general commercial litigation.

Justice Robinson will sit in Auckland.

(With Inputs from New Zealand Government Press Release)

