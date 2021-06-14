Social workers perform last rites of COVID patients in Coimbatore

As an example of communal harmony in Coimbatore, a group of social workers from Tamil Nadu Muslim Munnetra Kazagham (TMMK) performed the last rites of people who succumbed to COVID-19. A Coimbatore-based NGO buried or cremated over 350 bodies as per their religious rituals without charging anything from the deceased's kin since the pandemic.

While speaking to ANI on Sunday, Feros Khan, a social worker from TMMK said, "We buried/cremated more than 350 bodies since the pandemic began and 120 bodies in this second wave alone according to Hindu, Muslim and Christian religious rituals without charging anything from the deceased's kin." He further said that we have a strong belief that doing this kind of work is a service to mankind and they don't mind any religion.

"We perform the rituals according to their religion and we have more than six teams and had buried/cremated more than 350 COVID-19 bodies in Coimbatore alone. We do not get any infection while handling the Covid bodies. We believe our 'Allah' is with us and our family is being cared for by our party TMMK and we are doing this as a service and not for money," he added. Some local people termed this work as a real example of communal harmony in Coimbatore.

Tamil Nadu reported 14,016 new COVID-19 cases and 267 deaths in the last 24 hours on Sunday. The death toll in the state stands at 29,547. (ANI)

