Left Menu

Social workers perform last rites of COVID patients in Coimbatore

As an example of communal harmony in Coimbatore, a group of social workers from Tamil Nadu Muslim Munnetra Kazagham (TMMK) performed the last rites of people who succumbed to COVID-19.

ANI | Coimbatore (Tamil Nadu) | Updated: 14-06-2021 11:11 IST | Created: 14-06-2021 11:11 IST
Social workers perform last rites of COVID patients in Coimbatore
Tamil Nadu Muslim Munnetra Kazagham workers performing last rites of COVID patients. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

As an example of communal harmony in Coimbatore, a group of social workers from Tamil Nadu Muslim Munnetra Kazagham (TMMK) performed the last rites of people who succumbed to COVID-19. A Coimbatore-based NGO buried or cremated over 350 bodies as per their religious rituals without charging anything from the deceased's kin since the pandemic.

While speaking to ANI on Sunday, Feros Khan, a social worker from TMMK said, "We buried/cremated more than 350 bodies since the pandemic began and 120 bodies in this second wave alone according to Hindu, Muslim and Christian religious rituals without charging anything from the deceased's kin." He further said that we have a strong belief that doing this kind of work is a service to mankind and they don't mind any religion.

"We perform the rituals according to their religion and we have more than six teams and had buried/cremated more than 350 COVID-19 bodies in Coimbatore alone. We do not get any infection while handling the Covid bodies. We believe our 'Allah' is with us and our family is being cared for by our party TMMK and we are doing this as a service and not for money," he added. Some local people termed this work as a real example of communal harmony in Coimbatore.

Tamil Nadu reported 14,016 new COVID-19 cases and 267 deaths in the last 24 hours on Sunday. The death toll in the state stands at 29,547. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Russia tests COVID-19 vaccine as nasal spray for children - agencies; India cuts taxes on medicines and equipment to treat COVID-19 and more

Health News Roundup: Russia tests COVID-19 vaccine as nasal spray for childr...

 Global
2
Ending HIV in children is way off target: where to focus action now

Ending HIV in children is way off target: where to focus action now

 South Africa
3
Soccer-Inter director says Eriksen did not have COVID, was not vaccinated

Soccer-Inter director says Eriksen did not have COVID, was not vaccinated

 Global
4
Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Unseeded Krejcikova wins maiden Grand Slam singles title in Paris; Report: MLB to begin crackdown on doctored baseballs and more

Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Unseeded Krejcikova wins maiden Grand Slam singl...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021