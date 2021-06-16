Mexican state of Sinaloa approves same-sex marriage
Lawmakers in the Mexican state of Sinaloa voted on Tuesday to legalize same-sex marriage, joining more than half of all Mexican states in making the practice legal.
Marriage equality was approved in a unanimous vote, although a number of lawmakers abstained.
