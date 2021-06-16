Left Menu

U'khand Govt directs Chardham Devasthanam Management Board to complete preparations for yatra by July 1

In view of the decreasing cases of COVID-19 in the state, the Uttarakhand government on Wednesday directed the Chardham Devasthanam Management Board to complete the preparations for the yatra by July 1.

ANI | Dehradun (Uttarakhand) | Updated: 16-06-2021 13:59 IST | Created: 16-06-2021 13:53 IST
In view of the decreasing cases of COVID-19 in the state, the Uttarakhand government on Wednesday directed the Chardham Devasthanam Management Board to complete the preparations for the yatra by July 1. Uttarakhand Minister Subodh Uniyal said that the Devasthanam Board has been asked to complete all the preparations and submit a report by July 1. He also said that steps will be taken as per the directions received from the court regarding the yatra.

This comes a day after the Uttarakhand government had on Tuesday postponed its order to open the Chardham Yatra for people from three districts Chamoli, Rudraprayag, and Uttarkashi, in view of the lack of preparations and the hearing in the matter related to Chardham Yatra pending in the High Court. Uniyal had told ANI that the hearing is underway at Nainital High Court regarding the Chardham Yatra.

Earlier on Monday, the state government had extended the Covid-19 curfew in the hill state by one more week to June 22. During the extended lockdown, markets will open for three days a week, sweet shops for five days. Autos have been allowed to operate in cities, as well as it has been decided to open revenue courts.

