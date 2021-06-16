Left Menu

Amid crisis in LJP, woman files sexual assault complaint against Chirag Paswan's cousin Prince

A woman has filed a complaint against Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) leader Chirag Paswan's cousin Prince Raj Paswan on alleged sexual assault charges at Delhi's Connaught Place police station.

16-06-2021
By Ravi Jalhotra A woman has filed a complaint against Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) leader Chirag Paswan's cousin Prince Raj Paswan on alleged sexual assault charges at Delhi's Connaught Place police station.

As per Delhi Police sources, "On 15 June, a woman has filed a complaint at Delhi's Connaught Place police station on sexual assault charges against Chirag Paswan's cousin Prince Raj Paswan. The three-page complaint is being investigated upon. The police is yet to register an FIR." On Tuesday, Chirag Paswan shared a letter dated March 29 that was addressed to his uncle in which he had mentioned the complaint of alleged sexual assault by a woman party worker against Prince Raj.

"A few days ago, a woman, who was associated with the party, was blackmailing Prince by accusing him of sexual abuse. Being the elder of the family, I consulted you on this subject but you also ignored this serious matter. After ignoring, I advised Prince to go to the police so that the truth and the lies come out and whoever is guilty should be punished," wrote Chirag Paswan in the letter. Delhi Police has informed that they are taking legal opinion and further legal action would be taken accordingly.

This comes after Pashupati Kumar Paras-led faction removed Chirag Paswan from the post of LJP president. The decision was taken at a meeting of five LJP MPs at the residence of Pashupati Kumar Paras in Delhi. Meanwhile, the Chirag Paswan-led faction has decided to remove all five MPs from the party after a national executive meeting.

"There are six MPs in our party. It was the desire of five MPs to save our party. So, I have not broken the party. I have saved it. Chirag Paswan is my nephew as well as the party's national president. I have no objection against him," Paras had said. Paras is currently representing the Hajipur Lok Sabha seat in Bihar.

Party sources added that LJP MPs are not happy with the working style of Chirag Paswan after the demise of his father, the former Union Minister and patron of LJP, Ram Vilas Paswan. (ANI)

