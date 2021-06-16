Left Menu

Manipur cancels Class 11 exams amid ongoing COVID-19 pandemic

In light of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the Manipur government on Wednesday canceled the upcoming Class 11 exams in the state.

ANI | Imphal (Manipur) | Updated: 16-06-2021 22:33 IST | Created: 16-06-2021 22:33 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In light of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the Manipur government on Wednesday canceled the upcoming Class 11 exams in the state. The Board of Secondary Education, Manipur has also cancelled the High School Leaving Certificate Examination 2021, in view of the pandemic.

"...The award of marks, certificates to the students shall be done with due approval of the government," the notification said. Other states like Delhi and Telangana have exams for class 11 in light of the pandemic. Nearly all other states have canceled class 10 and 12 exams as well.

There are currently 8,744 active COVID-19 cases in Manipur. As many as 51,354 recoveries and 998 deaths have been reported so far. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

