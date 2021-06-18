Left Menu

TN ministers, veterinary experts visit Madurai's Meenakshi Amman Temple to review condition of elephant Parvati

PK Sekar Babu, the Minister for Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowment, along with Minister of Commercial Taxes, P. Moorthy and Finance Minister of Tamil Nadu, Palanivel Thiagarajan visited Meenakshi Amman Temple in Madurai on Friday to examine the health condition of a 24-year-old temple elephant Parvati who is suffering from an eye ailment.

ANI | Madurai (Tamil Nadu) | Updated: 18-06-2021 11:32 IST | Created: 18-06-2021 11:32 IST
TN ministers, veterinary experts visit Madurai's Meenakshi Amman Temple to review condition of elephant Parvati
Temple elephant Parvati being examined on Friday. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

PK Sekar Babu, the Minister for Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowment, along with Minister of Commercial Taxes, P. Moorthy and Finance Minister of Tamil Nadu, Palanivel Thiagarajan visited Meenakshi Amman Temple in Madurai on Friday to examine the health condition of a 24-year-old temple elephant Parvati who is suffering from an eye ailment. On examination by the Department of Animal Husbandry, a disease in the eye of the female temple elephant was noticed, after which the temple authorities requested a team of experts from the Tamil Nadu University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences (TANUVAS) to examine her.

A team of two experts from TANUVAS carried out various tests on Parvati, and the test results, along with a comprehensive treatment protocol, are expected within a week. Parvati will then be given further treatment. Babu told the media that the elephant has contracted a cataract in her left eye due to dehydration.

"The treatment has been delayed for over a year due to COVID-19. I will ensure that Dr Ramani, a renowned doctor who had been treating the elephant earlier, is transferred to Madurai for her treatment," he added. The minister also mentioned that he would even bring in foreign doctors if needed

Further, Babu inspected the reconstruction work of the Veera Vasantharayar Mandapam damaged in a fire accident. The minister also mentioned that steps to hold the Meenakshi Temple Kumbabhishekam for next year will be taken. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Major Australian banks, U.S. airlines hit by widespread internet outages

Major Australian banks, U.S. airlines hit by widespread internet outages

 Global
2
Major Australian banks, U.S. airlines briefly hit by widespread internet outages

Major Australian banks, U.S. airlines briefly hit by widespread internet out...

 Global
3
Israel keen to establish ties with SE Asia's Muslim nations - envoy

Israel keen to establish ties with SE Asia's Muslim nations - envoy

 Israel
4
Health News Roundup: Pfizer's rheumatoid arthritis drug shows benefit in COVID-19 pneumonia; Novartis prostate cancer drug receives U.S. FDA breakthrough designation and more

Health News Roundup: Pfizer's rheumatoid arthritis drug shows benefit in COV...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021