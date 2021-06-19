Left Menu

Neeraj Bawana has no connection with Sagar Dhankar murder case, says his lawyer

Neeraj Bawana's lawyer on Saturday denied his client's connection with the Sagar Dhankar murder case.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-06-2021 17:44 IST | Created: 19-06-2021 17:44 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Neeraj Bawana's lawyer Ankit Karna, in a statement to the press, said that as per the media reports Bawana's name has been included in the Sagar Dhankar murder case matter. Advocate Karna said that Bawana has denied any linkage with wrestler Sushil Kumar, who was earlier arrested by Delhi Police as a prime suspect in the alleged murder of Dhankar.

"I (Bawana) respect him like every other person does but I have no contacts with him. I am lodged in High-security Ward of Jail No-2, Tihar and all my movements are monitored by at least 4-5 cameras. Moreover I am only allowed to meet my spouse and parents, " read the statement shared by advocate Ankit Karna quoting Bawana. Advocate Karna said that it is impossible for him to have any involvement in the said matter as alleged in the various media reports and said that if Bawana's name is included any further, he may take the necessary legal action against the concerned media channels.

"Such media reports cause prejudice to cases lodged against Bawana and also to Sushil Kumar," advocate Karna said. Wrestler Sushil Kumar was arrested and is in judicial custody in connection with the Chhatrasal Stadium brawl matter leading to the death of 23-year-old wrestler Sagar Dhankar.

The 38-year-old wrestler, Sushil Kumar, a prime suspect in the murder case and his associate Ajay Bakkarwala were arrested by a team of Special Cell, Delhi Police on May 23 in the Mundka area of the national capital. A non-bailable warrant was issued against Kumar and others in the case relating to the alleged killing of Sagar Dhankar at Chhatrasal Stadium on May 4.

Earlier, a Delhi Court dismissed an anticipatory bail application filed by Sushil Kumar in connection with the case. According to Delhi Police, Kumar had been on the run trying to evade his arrest. He had crossed the borders of as many as seven states and union territories in the past 18 days. He also constantly changed his SIM cards in an effort to avoid arrest, said the Delhi Police.

An incident of a brawl among wrestlers was reported on May 4 in which some wrestlers were injured and had to be admitted to a hospital. Sagar, being one of them died during treatment. (ANI)

