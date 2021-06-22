Left Menu

Hero MotoCorp to hike prices from July

Hero MotoCorp will make an upward revision in the ex-showroom prices of its motorcycles and scooters, with effect from July 1, the company said in a statement. The price hike has been necessitated to partially offset the impact of continuous increase in commodity prices, Hero MotoCorp said, adding, it continues to drive cost-saving programme aggressively, in order to minimize the impact on the customer.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 22-06-2021 18:55 IST | Created: 22-06-2021 18:55 IST
Two-wheeler maker Hero MotoCorp will hike its vehicle prices by up to Rs 3,000 from July to partially offset the impact of the higher commodity prices. Hero MotoCorp will make an upward revision in the ex-showroom prices of its motorcycles and scooters, with effect from July 1, the company said in a statement. The price hike will be up to Rs 3,000, it said. The exact quantum of the increase, however, will depend on the basis of the model and the specific market, the company said. The price hike has been necessitated to partially offset the impact of continuous increase in commodity prices, Hero MotoCorp said, adding, it continues to drive cost-saving programme aggressively, in order to minimize the impact on the customer.

