PM Modi has done more for farmers than what was done in past 70 years: Nadda

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-06-2021 21:21 IST | Created: 22-06-2021 21:20 IST
File Photo Image Credit: ANI
BJP president J P Nadda Tuesday said Prime Minister Narendra Modi has done more for the interest of farmers than what was done in the past 70 years.

He also said people spreading myths that the minimum support price would be withdrawn should note that this time record procurement has been made on wheat and paddy. This, Nadda said, has benefitted crores of farmers, according to a statement.

He made these remarks at a meeting of BJP Kisan Morcha office bearers here.

Seeking to double the income of farmers and save them from the clutches of middlemen, Modi brought the three farms laws, Nadda asserted.

He said schemes such as Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana, Soil Health Card Scheme, Pradhan Mantri Kisan Credit Scheme, neem coated urea have directly benefitted the farmers. Under the Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana, an amount of more than Rs 1.36 lakh crore has been transferred to the accounts of over 10 crore farmers, he noted. During the coronavirus pandemic, more than Rs 60,000 crore has reached the accounts of farmers in four installments, he said. Nadda recalled that the Modi government has also increased the subsidy of fertilizer per bag on DAP to Rs 1,200 -- 50 per cent of the price, which has immensely benefited the farmers.

A monthly pension of Rs 3,000 has also been arranged for the farmers, the BJP president observed. BJP Kisan Morcha president Rajkumar Chahar, in-charge of Kisan Morcha and party general secretary Bhupendra Yadav and Union Minister of State for Agriculture Kailash Chaudhary were also present, the Kisan Morcha statement said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

