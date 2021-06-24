Left Menu

Activists protest against Norway Arctic oil licences

Carrying banners that said "No to new oil" and "Norwegian oil is boiling the planet" three campaigners sat in chains in front of the entry to the ministry from about 0600 GMT as ministry workers arrived for work. Norway on Wednesday awarded four exploration licences to seven oil companies, including three for the Arctic Barents Sea, although fewer oil companies applied for the permits than in previous licensing rounds.

Reuters | Oslo | Updated: 24-06-2021 17:45 IST | Created: 24-06-2021 17:17 IST
Activists protest against Norway Arctic oil licences
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikimedia
  • Country:
  • Norway

A group of environmental activists chained themselves in front of the Norwegian oil and energy ministry on Thursday to protest against the awarding of new oil exploration licences in the Arctic. Carrying banners that said "No to new oil" and "Norwegian oil is boiling the planet" three campaigners sat in chains in front of the entry to the ministry from about 0600 GMT as ministry workers arrived for work.

Norway on Wednesday awarded four exploration licences to seven oil companies, including three for the Arctic Barents Sea, although fewer oil companies applied for the permits than in previous licensing rounds. "We're demonstrating here today because Norway is keeping on handing out new oil licences even though we're in the midst of a climate crisis," said demonstrator Halvard Raavand, 30, wearing an "oil free Arctic" black face mask.

Earlier, demonstrators glued images of individuals carrying slogans such as "keep the oil in the ground" on the windows of the ministry.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Cygnus resupply ship to leave space station next week: Watch it live!

Cygnus resupply ship to leave space station next week: Watch it live!

 United States
2
US STOCKS-Nasdaq 100 futures hit record high ahead of business activity data

US STOCKS-Nasdaq 100 futures hit record high ahead of business activity data

 United States
3
ED says 40 per cent money lost by banks in Vijay Mallya and PNB bank frauds realised by way of sale of shares seized under PMLA.

ED says 40 per cent money lost by banks in Vijay Mallya and PNB bank frauds ...

 Global
4
Soccer-Late goal gives Brazil controversial 2-1 win over Colombia

Soccer-Late goal gives Brazil controversial 2-1 win over Colombia

 Brazil

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021