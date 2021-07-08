Left Menu

Rain lashes parts of Mumbai, weather dept predicts moderate rain for 2 days

Rains lashed several parts of Mumbai on Thursday morning with the weather department forecasting moderate rain in the city and the possibility of heavy falls at isolated places for 48 hours.

ANI | Maharashtra | Updated: 08-07-2021 16:16 IST | Created: 08-07-2021 16:16 IST
A visual from Mumbai on Thursday. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Giving a forecast of 24 hours, the Regional Meteorological Centre, Mumbai stated, Light to moderate rain or thundershowers with the possibility of occasional intense spell at isolated places.

The department also said, "Moderate rain in the city with a possibility of heavy falls at isolated places" as a forecast for 48 hours. (ANI)

