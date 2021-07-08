Prahlad Singh Patel and Bishweswar Tudu take charge as MoS for Jal Shakti

The newly appointed Ministers of State for Jal Shakti, Shri Prahlad Singh Patel and Shri Bishweswar Tudu took charge today. Both newly appointed Ministers of State were warmly welcomed by the Union Minister for Jal Shakti, Shri Gajendra Singh Shekhawat.

The Union Minister Shri Shekhawat praised the newly appointed MoS, Shri Patel and said that by working together, they will definitely give new strength and vigour to the ministry of Jal Shakti and help achieve the purpose and mission with which Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi had set up the ministry.

Shri Patel was born on 28th June 1960in Gotegaon, Distt. Narsinghpur of Madhya Pradesh. His educational qualifications include B.Sc., LL.B. and M.A. (Philosophy), Shri Patel has had an illustrious career and is a 5-time Member of Parliament (Lok Sabha) from Damoh in Madhya Pradesh. In May 2019, Shri Patel was elected to the 17th Lok Sabha (5th term). From 30th May 2019 onwards, Shri Patel was the Minister of State (Independent Charge) in the Ministry of Culture and Ministry of Tourism.

Shri Patel later took to Twitter to thank the Union Minister for his kindness and generosity. He expressed gratitude that now he has got the opportunity to fulfil Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi's vision and mission of Swachhata and providing Har Ghar Jal along with the Union Minister of Jal Shakti.

Congratulating the newly appointed Minister of State, Shri Bishweswar Tudu, the Union Minister for Jal Shakti, Shri Gajendra Singh Shekhawat said that his simple nature grabs attention and through his capabilities, he has made his place in the service of the nation. Both the Ministers talked about issues of public interest related to the water sector.

Shri Bishweswar Tudu was elected to the 17th Lok Sabha in May 2019 from Mayurbhanj in Odisha. He is a member of the Committee on Welfare of Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes, Standing Committee on Chemicals & Fertilisers and Consultative Committee, Ministry of Culture and Tourism.

Shri Tudu thanked the Union Minister for the warm welcome and extended gratitude to Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi for entrusting him with this responsibility.

