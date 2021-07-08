Dr Virendra Kumar takes charge as Minister for Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment

Dr Virendra Kumar took charge as the Union Minister for the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment in New Delhi today. Sushri Pratima Bhoumik and Shri A. Narayanaswamy also took charge as Ministers of State in the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment in presence of Dr Virendra Kumar and Minister of State for Social Justice and Empowerment, Shri Ramdas Athawale. They were welcomed by Shri R. Subramanyam, Secretary, Deptt of Social Justice and Empowerment (MSJE) and Ms Anjali Bhawra, Secretary, Department for Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities(MSJE) alongwith other senior officers of both the Departments.

Speaking to the media, Dr Virendra Kumar said that it is his privilege to take forward the vision of Prime Minister of 'Sabka Sath, Sabka Vikas'. It would be his endeavour to build upon the good work being already done by M/o Social Justice and Empowerment, the Minister added. He said that he feels fortunate to work for the less privileged people of the society whose life is full of struggle and difficulty. It is a good opportunity for him to be able to do his best to contribute to the life of people in difficult circumstances and make a difference in their lives. The Minister further added that working for the underprivileged sections would be a collective effort in which the views of the people will also be incorporated for better implementation of the policies and programmes meant for them.

Sh Virendra Kumar is currently an MP from Tikamgarh Constituency in Madhya Pradesh. He has been continuously elected to Lok Sabha since 1996. Sh Virendra Kumar has been a member of several important committees. He takes a special interest in helping people in distress to raise their social and economic status, helping talented people find opportunities for their progress, waging war against social evils and making efforts to improve the quality of education in schools.

