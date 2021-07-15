Left Menu

Scoreboard: India Women vs England Women, 3rd T20 International

PTI | Chelmsford | Updated: 15-07-2021 08:48 IST | Created: 15-07-2021 08:48 IST
Scoreboard: India Women vs England Women, 3rd T20 International
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Following is the scoreboard of the third and final T20 International between India Women and England Women here. India Women: Smriti Mandhana c Sciver b Brunt 70 Shafali Verma b Brunt 0 Harleen Deol c Sciver b Ecclestone 6 Harmanpreet Kaur lbw b Sciver 36 Sneh Rana b Ecclestone 4 Richa Ghosh b Ecclestone 20 Deepti Sharma not out 9 Arundhati Reddy not out 1 Extras (LB-2, W-5) 7 TOTAL (20 Overs) 153/6 Fall of wickets: 1-1, 2-13, 3-81, 4-116, 5-122, 6-149 Katherine Brunt 4-0-27-2, Nat Sciver 4-0-16-1, Sophie Ecclestone 4-0-35-3, Freya Davies 4-0-32-0, Sarah Glenn 2-0-21-0, Mady Villiers 2-0-20-0.

England Women: Tammy Beaumont lbw b Sharma 11 Danni Wyatt not out 89 Nat Sciver b Rana 42 Heather Knight not out 6 Extras (LB-1, W-5) 6 TOTAL (18.4 Overs) 154/2 Fall of wickets: 1-20, 2-132 Shikha Pandey 3-0-22-0, Arundhati Reddy 1-0-6-0, Radha Yadav 4-0-37-0, Deepti Sharma 3.4-0-29-1, Sneh Rana 3-0-27-1, Poonam Yadav 4-0-32-0.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5004237 update

Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5004237 update

 Global
2
No, we can’t treat COVID-19 like the flu. We have to consider the lasting health problems it causes

No, we can’t treat COVID-19 like the flu. We have to consider the lasting he...

 Australia
3
Estonian Cyber Range gets 5G standalone extension from Nokia

Estonian Cyber Range gets 5G standalone extension from Nokia

 Estonia
4
FOLLOWING ARE THE DIRECT RATES OF EXCHANGE (DPE) AS ANNOUNCED BY THE STATE BANK OF INDIA HERE.

FOLLOWING ARE THE DIRECT RATES OF EXCHANGE (DPE) AS ANNOUNCED BY THE STA...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021