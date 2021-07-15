Scoreboard: India Women vs England Women, 3rd T20 International

Following is the scoreboard of the third and final T20 International between India Women and England Women here. India Women: Smriti Mandhana c Sciver b Brunt 70 Shafali Verma b Brunt 0 Harleen Deol c Sciver b Ecclestone 6 Harmanpreet Kaur lbw b Sciver 36 Sneh Rana b Ecclestone 4 Richa Ghosh b Ecclestone 20 Deepti Sharma not out 9 Arundhati Reddy not out 1 Extras (LB-2, W-5) 7 TOTAL (20 Overs) 153/6 Fall of wickets: 1-1, 2-13, 3-81, 4-116, 5-122, 6-149 Katherine Brunt 4-0-27-2, Nat Sciver 4-0-16-1, Sophie Ecclestone 4-0-35-3, Freya Davies 4-0-32-0, Sarah Glenn 2-0-21-0, Mady Villiers 2-0-20-0.

England Women: Tammy Beaumont lbw b Sharma 11 Danni Wyatt not out 89 Nat Sciver b Rana 42 Heather Knight not out 6 Extras (LB-1, W-5) 6 TOTAL (18.4 Overs) 154/2 Fall of wickets: 1-20, 2-132 Shikha Pandey 3-0-22-0, Arundhati Reddy 1-0-6-0, Radha Yadav 4-0-37-0, Deepti Sharma 3.4-0-29-1, Sneh Rana 3-0-27-1, Poonam Yadav 4-0-32-0.

Advertisement

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)