Pensioners may now get pension slip from banks through WhatsApp also

The Centre has told banks they can use social media apps such as WhatsApp alongside SMS and email to send pension slips to pensioners after their account is credited, according to an official order.

It said the decision was taken in order to ensure ease of living of the pensioners.

"Banks may also use social media apps WhatsApp etc in addition to sms and email," said the order issued by the Department of Pension and Pensioners' Welfare. A meeting was held with the Central Pension Processing Centres (CPPCs) of pension-disbursing banks last month wherein the issue of providing the breakup of the monthly pension to the pensioners was discussed, it said.

The banks were impressed upon to undertake this welfare measure as this information is required by pensioners in connection with Income Tax, Dearness Relief payments, and DR arrears among others, the order said. The banks welcomed the idea and expressed their willingness to provide the information, it said. "Accordingly, all pension disbursing banks should issue pension slips to pensioners after the credit of pension on their registered mobile numbers through sms and email (wherever available) also," said the recent order. The pension slip should provide the complete detail of the monthly pension paid along with a break-up of the amount credited and tax deductions etc. if any, it said.

