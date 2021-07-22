Left Menu

Kerala HC dismiss Sister Lucy Kalappura's plea seeking police protection

Kerala HC dismiss Sister Lucy Kalappura's plea seeking police protection
The Kerala High Court on Thursday dismissed the petition filed by Sister Lucy Kalappura seeking police protection to continue her stay at Franciscan Clarist Convent at Karakkamala in Wayanad district. The court also made it clear that it can't direct her to go out of the convent.

The High Court directed the Munsiff court at Mananthavady to consider the plea file by Sister Lucy Kalappura regarding her right to stay in the convent within three weeks. She was expelled from the Franciscan Clarist Congregation in 2019 following her protest against the rape accused Bishop Franco Mulakkal. (ANI)

