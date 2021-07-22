Assam Congress demands CBI inquiry into PMKSN

Assam Pradesh Congress President Ripun Bora on Thursday demanded a CBI inquiry into disbursal of funds to ineligible and non-existent farmers under the Prime Minister's Kishan Samman Nidhi (PMKSN) in the state.

The centre must order a CBI inquiry into this serious scam of selecting and disbursing fund to 11.72 lakh ineligible farmers and another 5 lakh farmers who are not in existence in the field and give exemplary punishment to those involved in this scam, Bora said at a press conference in New Delhi ''I also demand that the central government takes back the fund paid to the ineligible farmers and distribute the same among genuine farmers under PMKSN'', the Rajya Sabha MP said.

Advertisement

A sum of Rs 6000 per farmer is granted under the PMKSN scheme all over the country for the financial year 2019- 20.

Assam government selected approximately 36 lakh farmer beneficiaries under this scheme as per the statement of state agriculture minister in the review meeting held at Guwahati on July 5 this year in the presence of Union Agriculture Minister of State Purushattam Rupala, Bora pointed out.

The money was also accordingly disbursed to the farmers but it later came to light that most of the beneficiaries were not genuine and they managed to enter in the select list by submitting false documents.

In the review meeting, Assam Agriculture Minister admitted that out of 36 lakh beneficiaries only 19.47 lakh were found genuine and 11.72 lakhs were not while Assam government is yet to establish the existence of thefive lakh beneficiaries in the selected list, Bora pointed out.

''This is a serious scam and the question arises how the money sanctioned for poor farmers can be distributed to undeserving persons.....How can Assam government prepare the list of 36 lakhs farmers where 11.72 lakh beneficiaries were selected through false documents and five lakh beneficiaries are not found in the field'', he questioned.

After the scam came to limelight in Assam, the government declared that they would take back the money already disbursed to the 11.72 lakh undeserving farmers.

Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar on July 20 had informed Parliament that Rs 554.01 crores has to be recovered from 8.35 ineligible farmers in Assam which was paid to them under PMKSN.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)