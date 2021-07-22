Left Menu

Working on plan to boost agri exports from Ladakh: Commerce Min

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-07-2021 22:20 IST | Created: 22-07-2021 22:13 IST
Working on plan to boost agri exports from Ladakh: Commerce Min
Representative Image Image Credit: Pikist
  • Country:
  • India

A comprehensive plan of actions is being worked out to promote the export of agricultural produce from the Union Territory of Ladakh, the Commerce Ministry said on Thursday.

The ministry said APEDA in association with officials of the horticulture, agriculture, commerce and industry departments of Union Territory of Ladakh and Defence Institute of High-Altitude Research (DIHAR) is working out a comprehensive plan of actions to boost exports.

The commerce ministry said that following a series of interactions at Ladakh, areas of work have been identified and that include enhancement of production of fruits with medicinal values such as sea buckthorn, apricot; introduction of traceability system, capacity-building of farmers and value addition of products.

APEDA (Agricultural and Processed Food Products Export Development Authority), it said would provide technical assistance for building the capacity of stakeholder including entrepreneurs, officials, farmers, branding and marketing of Ladakhi products and making Ladakh an 'organic' region. Emphasizing the need for minimal or zero use of chemicals in the farming, during the interactions with Ladakh officials, APEDA has urged non-use of chemicals and fertilizers at the earliest and introduction of traceability systems to help in branding Ladakhi products. ''The focus of this collaboration is to ensure that Ladakh achieves the goal of becoming an organic region by 2025.'' it said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Websites of airlines, banks, tech companies down in widespread outage

Websites of airlines, banks, tech companies down in widespread outage

 Global
2
Ericsson, partners launch Ireland’s first indoor 5G network to boost manufacturing

Ericsson, partners launch Ireland’s first indoor 5G network to boost manufac...

 Ireland
3
Rains cause landslides in Pune district; water released from dam

Rains cause landslides in Pune district; water released from dam

 India
4
Microsoft announces acquisition of CloudKnox Security

Microsoft announces acquisition of CloudKnox Security

United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021