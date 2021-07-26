WODC chairman tells officials to prepare action plan for development of Kalahandi district

Chairman of Western Odisha Development Council (WODC) A K Tripathy has asked officials to prepare an action plan for the development of Kalahandi district to the next higher phase.

Tripathy, who is also Principal Advisor to Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, said this after visiting different places in Kalahandi district and reviewing the developmental scenario on Sunday.

''Prepare a definite action plan for elevating the development of Kalahandi to next higher phase,'' Tripathy directed the district administration while emphasizing on promotion of local entrepreneurship and private sector investment in cash crops, sericulture, fishery, animal husbandry, horticulture, food processing and other agro-based industries.

He also emphasized on crop diversification and fullest use of the irrigation potential created in the Kalahandi district, which earned a bad name across the country for starvation deaths in 1980s. He also visited different ongoing projects in the district.

Tripathy accompanied by state MSME minister D S Mishra visited under construction town hall, government medical college at Bhangadari, goat breeding centre at Jaring, Biju Patnaik Sports Complex at Junagarh, renovation of netra chikischalaya, art village of Chhoriagarh, and under construction Biju Express HighWay.

They inaugurated the 33 KV Substation at Behera village for supply of power from Indravati power project. The team also visited Bhadrajora minor irrigation project now in operation.

Tripathy advised the district administration and officers of the water resources department to beautify the project area and develop it to a nature camp site. He also directed to start boating facilities in the minor irrigation project for tourists and visitors.

Kalahandi Collector Dr Govali Prasad Haraad, Project Director District Rural Development Agency Somesh Upadhayay along with district officers of the concerned departments presented necessary data during the field visit and review meeting.

