Left Menu

SA appalled at AU’s unjust decision to grant Israel observer status

Meanwhile, the department said the AU “strenuously” objected to the deaths of Palestinians and the destruction of civilian infrastructure.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pretoria | Updated: 28-07-2021 14:54 IST | Created: 28-07-2021 14:54 IST
SA appalled at AU’s unjust decision to grant Israel observer status
South Africa said Israel continues to illegally occupy Palestine in complete defiance of its international obligations and relevant United Nations (UN) resolutions. Image Credit: Twitter(@DIRCO_ZA)
  • Country:
  • South Africa

The South African government says it is "appalled" at the unjust and unwarranted decision of the African Union Commission (AUC) to grant Israel observer status in the African Union (AU).

"The African Union Commission has taken this decision unilaterally without consultations with its members. The decision to grant Israel observer status is even more shocking in a year in which the oppressed people of Palestine were hounded by destructive bombardments and continued illegal settlements of the land," the Department of International Relations and Cooperation (DIRCO) statement read on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, the department said the AU "strenuously" objected to the deaths of Palestinians and the destruction of civilian infrastructure.

"The decision by the AU Commission in this context is inexplicable."

According to reports, Israel on Thursday obtained observer status at the AU, which it has been demanding for years and seen as a diplomatic win for the Jewish State.

Israel, which has relations with 46 of the AU member States, enjoyed observer status with the Organisation of African Unity until 2002 when the organisation dissolved itself and became the AU.

The department believes that the unjust actions committed by Israel offend the letter and spirit of the Charter of the AU.

"The AU embodies the aspirations of all Africans and reflects their confidence that it can lead the continent through the practical expression of the goals of the Charter, especially on issues relating to self-determination and decolonisation."

South Africa said Israel continues to illegally occupy Palestine in complete defiance of its international obligations and relevant United Nations (UN) resolutions.

"It is therefore incomprehensible that the AU Commission chooses to reward Israel at a time when its oppression of Palestinians has been demonstrably more brutal."

Meanwhile, the South African government said it will ask the Chairperson of the Commission to provide a briefing to all Member States on this decision which the department said hope will be discussed by the Executive Council and the Assembly of Heads of States and Government.

"South Africa firmly believes that as long as Israel is not willing to negotiate a peace plan without preconditions it should not have observer status in the African Union. The African Union cannot be a party in any way to plans and actions that would see the ideal of Palestinian statehood reduced into balkanised entities devoid of true sovereignty, without territorial contiguity and with no economic viability," the department added.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)

TRENDING

1
Asus rolls out Android 11 update for ROG Phone 3

Asus rolls out Android 11 update for ROG Phone 3

 Global
2
DIRECT EXCHANGE RATES

DIRECT EXCHANGE RATES

 India
3
Health News Roundup: Australia's Victoria to ease COVID-19 curbs, Sydney cases rise; How the Delta variant upends assumptions about the coronavirus and more

Health News Roundup: Australia's Victoria to ease COVID-19 curbs, Sydney cas...

 Global
4
UCO Bank net profit jumps over 4-fold to Rs 102 cr in Q1

UCO Bank net profit jumps over 4-fold to Rs 102 cr in Q1

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021